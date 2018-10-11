A School Counselor Wrote A Note To Every Single Student

Kevin Boyer is a school counselor in Lancaster, Ohio. His school has about 600 students and he spends some of his day writing personalized, handwritten notes to students. He either hands them out in person, or leaves them on their desk. The notes encourage the students and congratulate them when they’ve done something good. Kevin even writes “welcome notes” to new students. Last year he was able to write one to every student, and he’s aiming for that again this year. Kevin said he had really great parents who used to write him notes in his lunchbox every day when he was younger, and that’s where he got this idea. For more on the story, and to see some of the notes, click HERE