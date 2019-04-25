A School Implemented a Dress Code for Parents

Carlotta Brown is the principal at James Madison High School in Houston, Texas. She recently sent out a letter to parents telling them they need to start dressing more appropriately when they’re dropping off or picking up their kids. The ban includes: hair rollers, pajamas, slippers, visible underwear, jeans with rips on the butt, very low cut tops, sagging pants, and short shorts. Some of the parents are angry about this, and the Houston Federation of Teachers isn’t happy either. A spokesperson says “Having body parts exposed is one thing, turning someone away because their hair’s in rollers is a little ridiculous.”

