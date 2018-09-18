A Service Rents Out Intimidating Uncles to Protect Kids from Bullies

A service called “Uncle Service” in South Korea is helping kids thwart off bullies. Parents can hire intimidating men to pose as uncles for their kids. There are three packages you can chose from:

The Evidence Package gives you a fake uncle who will film your kid getting bullied, then he will give the tapes to the school and tell them they need to do something about it or he’ll go to the school board. This runs you about $350 a day. The Uncle Package has a guy who will walk your kid to and from school and give “stern warnings” to his bullies. This is about $440 a day. The last package, the most expensive, is called The Chaperone Package. The fake uncle will go to wherever the bully’s parents work, confront them, and protest in front of their building yelling “A parent of a bully works here.” The cost for this package is $1770 for four visits.