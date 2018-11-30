A Shelter Dog Jumps Into a UPS Truck and Refuses to Leave–Gets Adopted; Don’t Play In an Abandoned Bank Vault; and No More “Daredevil”

Here are today’s Three Thing to Know:

  1. A UPS driver was delivering to an animal shelter last month when a dog jumped into his truck and didn’t want to leave. So, the guy talked to his family, and they actually adopted the dog last Friday. It’s a pit bull-terrier mix named Ernie. And THAT’S what brown can do for you.
  2. A 17 year old from Florida was certainly not laughing all the way FROM the bank, after his buddy locked him in an abandoned bank vault on Wednesday. The pair were trespassing in an abandoned Bank of America branch, when one thought it’d be a laugh to shut his friend behind a vault door, which locked.  It took three hours for authorities to find someone who could unlock the vault door and free the teen.
  3. Netflix has cancelled “Daredevil” after three seasons.
