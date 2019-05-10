A Special Day For Bump Boxes

Employees at Bump Boxes in Peoria got to sign for stock options for the company Friday.

CEO and founder of Bump Boxes, Christine Deehring, says it has been a long time coming.

“Our employees are more than deserving of this. They’ve built this company,” Deehring said.

Bump Boxes sends nationwide monthly boxes for a subscription of what an expecting mother will need every month from conception, to when the child is three-years-old.

Deehring started the company over three years ago, when she was putting the boxes together herself, only about 40 a day. Now with the growing company, they can put together 20 boxes a minute.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Kristina Leahy

Deehring said it is all because of the hard work of the employees.

“They’re willing to work hard. They’re willing to persevere. They’re willing to fight through challenges. They’re willing to hustle,” Deehring said. “And all of those things are so important”.

Terrell White was the first employee at Bump Boxes, and said seeing how big the company has grown has been fun.

“And seeing what I’ve been through in my life. I made a lot of mistakes in the past. Just to be here today, and being able to sign these documents, it just means that trials and tribulations can get you somewhere in life,” White said.

White said that for this company, the sky’s the limit, “My goal is, if we could take over the whole world, that’d be perfect”.

Each box is created with a specific time in mind for mothers, and White said they go out of their way to make sure the mothers are happy.

“It’s not just a box, it’s a box of love. And we make sure every product in there is making them happy,” White said.