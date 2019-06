East West Market is a store in Vancouver, BC and they want you to use your own reusable bags when shopping. They said “Over 1,000,000 plastic bags are used every minute, most of which are filled once then thrown away. So we redesigned our bags to stop people from taking them.” The bags now have fake businesses on them like ‘Dr. Toews Wart Ointment, Wholesale, The Colon Care Co-Op, Into the Weird Adult Video Emporium.'”

