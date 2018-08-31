A Teacher Does Not Assign Homework and Asks The Parents to Do Something Else Instead

Brandy Young is a second grade teacher and two years ago she sent home a note with her students that said she was not issuing homework all year. Instead, she asked the parents to do things like eat dinner with the kids, read together, play outside, and get your child to bed early. She gained national recognition for that, and two years later, she’s still not assigning homework. However, she’s changed her policy just a bit to help the students. She says if the students bring something home to work on, it’s just something they weren’t able to finish in class. She’s still not ASSIGNING homework. Her findings with her policy for the past two years have taught her some big lessons about what students really need.

