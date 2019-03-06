A Teen Saved to Buy His Friend a Wheelchair

Tanner Wilson is a senior in Norman, Arkansas and one of his best friends is Brandon Qualls. Brandon has some disabilities and uses a wheelchair. The one he has is a regular one and his arms are always tired so he’s been wanting an electric one for a long time. However, those are expensive and his parents couldn’t afford one. Tanner decided to start saving up as much as he could from his part time job (without telling Brandon) and after saving for 2 years, he showed up at school with an electric wheelchair for Brandon! Brandon didn’t have a clue Tanner was doing this and started crying when he saw it. Read the entire story HERE