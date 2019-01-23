A Teenager Caused a Wreck to Save a Life

High School senior, Olivia Jones, was sitting at a red light in Clearwater, Florida when she saw a woman slumped behind the wheel in her car. At first, Olivia thought she was texting because the lady was looking straight down…but then quickly realized she was having a seizure. The woman’s car was drifting into oncoming traffic. Olivia went into action and pulled out in front of the woman’s car, hit the brakes, and let her crash into the back of her. As soon as the cars were both stopped, Olivia opened the woman’s door, put her car in park and called 911. EMTs got there two minutes later. For the whole story, click HERE