A Teenager Graduating from High School and Harvard at the Same Time

17 year old Braxton Moralis lives in a town in southwest Kansas, and this month, he’s graduating from high school AND Harvard at the same time! Braxton skipped 4th grade but was still bored at school, so his parents enrolled him in some classes at a few local universities. When he was 11, they signed him up for classes through Harvard’s extension program. He graduated from high school on Sunday, and will get his bachelor’s degree from Harvard next Thursday. Braxton plans to go to law school next.

