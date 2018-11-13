A TV you can control with your mind, “Monoploy For Millenials” is a thing, and a lobster is missing in Flori-DUH

Today’s Three Things to Know:
- If Samsung engineers are successful, you may never have to dive into your couch cushions for a lost TV remote again—because you won’t need one. The company is working on TVs that you can control with your mind. They’re developing the technology that would allow us to use brain monitoring and eye movement sensors to change channels, control the volume, etc., all without even stressing our button-pushing fingers.
- “Monopoly for Millennials” now exists. Hasbro is out with a millennials version of the classic game, that features a game piece that’s a hashtag, a rule where whoever has the most debt in real life goes first, and a new slogan that says, “Forget real estate. You can’t afford it anyway.” Wal-Mart and Amazon have been selling all of these as soon as they get them in. But, we’re sure they’ll restock soon.
- A drunk woman got kicked out of a Red Lobster in St. Petersburg, Floriduh the other day for making some sort of scene, and bothering other people in the place. She stormed out, cursing all the way. But before she left, she reached into a tank and grabbed a live lobster, then took off. The store called the cops, and they tracked her down nearby, still drunk and swearing. she was arrested. As for the lobster…we don’t know. The poor lobster is still missing.