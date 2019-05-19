A Vehicle Fatality At Interstate 55 Rest Stop

The McLean County Coroner’s Office is investigating a vehicle fatality.

At approximately 2:37 Sunday morning, the McLean County Coroner’s Office received information about a vehicle fatality at Funks Grove rest stop northbound I-55, near Shirley, Illinois.

Inside a vehicle, officials found a male driver and no other occupants.

The male was pronounced deceased at 3:05 a.m. Sunday.

His identity has not been released, the incident is under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Rocket Attack Near U.S. Embassy In Baghdad Tensions Escalate In Persian Gulf SUV Strikes Wall Outside Governor’s Mansion Governor Compiles Infrastructure Plan Three Peoria Men Accused In Connection With Theft Of Nearly 100 Guns IDPH Takes Action To Combat Measles
Comments