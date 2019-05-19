A Vehicle Fatality At Interstate 55 Rest Stop

The McLean County Coroner’s Office is investigating a vehicle fatality.

At approximately 2:37 Sunday morning, the McLean County Coroner’s Office received information about a vehicle fatality at Funks Grove rest stop northbound I-55, near Shirley, Illinois.

Inside a vehicle, officials found a male driver and no other occupants.

The male was pronounced deceased at 3:05 a.m. Sunday.

His identity has not been released, the incident is under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.