A Way To Have Others Pay For Your Christmas Shopping, Things That Give Us a Sense of Purpose in Life, and We’re All Closely Related to a Certain Fruit

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to know:

  1. Here’s an interesting way to use technology to try to get others to pay for your Christmas shopping—A Dad in England has set up a GoFundMe page to buy Christmas presents for this family, and now he’s being criticized…mostly by people who are mad they didn’t think of it first.
  2. A new survey asked people what gives them a sense of purpose in life. Family was first, career is second, money is third, spirituality and faith came in fourth, and friends was fifth.
  3. Believe it or not, Human DNA and banana DNA are 50% IDENTICAL. So, we’re closely related to…a fruit!
