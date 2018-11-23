A Way To Have Others Pay For Your Christmas Shopping, Things That Give Us a Sense of Purpose in Life, and We’re All Closely Related to a Certain Fruit

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to know:
- Here’s an interesting way to use technology to try to get others to pay for your Christmas shopping—A Dad in England has set up a GoFundMe page to buy Christmas presents for this family, and now he’s being criticized…mostly by people who are mad they didn’t think of it first.
- A new survey asked people what gives them a sense of purpose in life. Family was first, career is second, money is third, spirituality and faith came in fourth, and friends was fifth.
- Believe it or not, Human DNA and banana DNA are 50% IDENTICAL. So, we’re closely related to…a fruit!