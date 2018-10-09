A Woman Came Home to a Renovated House After a Week of Cancer Treatments

Kerri Lynn Larimer is 44 years old and has been fighting cancer for about a year. She’s very community oriented, and everyone just loves her. She left town last month for treatments and so her town wanted to do something nice for her. She was going to be gone for a week, and her best friend texted about 20 people to see if they’d help replace the flooring in Kerri’s house, which is something Kerri has been trying to do herself for awhile. 50 more people heard about it and wanted to help, too. Instead of just doing the floor….they pretty much remodeled her house! In one week, they redid the floors, one of the bathrooms, replaced some light fixtures, repainted the walls, fixed up the yard, and installed a new furnace. The materials cost $9,000, not to mention all the labor. Check out the pics HERE