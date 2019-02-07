A Woman Hired Someone To Make Decisions For Her

A woman in England is tired of making decisions, so she posted a job listing looking for someone to make every decision for her, for a month. She will pay that person $260o. She said she got the idea from Black Mirror…a show on Netflix. They made a choose your own adventure movie called Bandersnatch where you make every decision for a person’s life. The woman said “I lost money to an old friend, got stranded without any money in New Zealand, was in an abusive relationship for 6 months before I got dumped, then got mugged because I took a shortcut home. I am obviously completely incapable of making the right choices by myself.”