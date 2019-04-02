A Woman Lost Her House THEN Won The Lottery

LeAndra Clay lost her house to a fire a month ago. Since then she’s been living in a SHED without electricity. Clearly, she has some majorly good karma, because last week she won $150,000 in the lotto! LeAndra matched 4 of the 5 numbers in the Powerball drawing. She also matched the powerball number, which would have been $50,000. But she decided to spend a buck more for the Power Play and that multiplied her winnings by three. LeAndra says she will donate some to her church, and then buy a new house and car.

The entire story is HERE

