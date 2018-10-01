A Woman Sued After Her Son Didn’t Make the Varsity Team

A mom in St. Louis has a son who’s a junior in high school and just tried out for the varsity soccer team and didn’t make it. So, she filed a lawsuit against the school. Apparently, her sons was on the JV team his freshman and sophomore years. Obviously, when you become a junior, you can’t play JV because that is just for the Freshman and Sophomores. His mom thinks it’s unfair he can’t play soccer for the school now. Her lawsuit is for age discrimination and she’s suing for sex discrimination as well because the JV girls’ soccer team doesn’t have the same fresh-soph policy. A judge heard the lawsuit last week and the varsity coach simply said the kid isn’t good enough to play varsity. The case will be decided today and if the judge decides in favor of the mom, the kid will be allowed to play JV. (names and school are being withheld)