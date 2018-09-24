A Woman Was Arrested for Taking Away Her Daughter’s Phone

Jodie May from Grandville, Michigan did what a lot of parents do when punishing their kids…took away their phone. Her 15 year old daughter told her father, who’s divorced from Jodie, and he called the cops to report is as theft! He told them it was HIS phone Jodie took away. The cops arrested Jodie, which did include her being hand cuffed and separating her from her 4 week old baby, and keeping her in jail for two hours. Jodie was charged with 2 counts of larceny, which could result in 6 months of prison time. She tried to explain over and over what was going on, but no one would listen. This whole thing went to trial last week and, thank goodness, sanity prevailed, when the judge realized it was just a mom punishing her daughter. All the charges were dropped.