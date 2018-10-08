“Abraham Blue” Overlooks Downtown Peoria

“Abraham Blue” is in place in downtown Peoria.

“Abraham Blue” is the name of a giant mural of Abraham Lincoln that has been installed on the east side of the Peoria County Courthouse near Adams and Main Streets.

The installation of the mural is just in time for the Big Picture Street Festival in Peoria Oct. 13. It is the first of several giant-scale murals planned for downtown Peoria.

The portrait of the 16th president by local artist Doug Leunig is called “Abramam Blue” because of its blue tint. Leunig said he chose blue to symbolize the fact that Lincoln was able to overcome his depression to become a “great president.”

An official dedication ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 11.

