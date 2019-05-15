Abraham Lincoln Statue To Move To Springfield

The giant statue of Abraham Lincoln, currently outside the Peoria Riverfront Museum, will be moved to Springfield when it is de-installed May 21.

The Springfield State Journal-Register reports Springfield City Council members were told Tuesday night following a committee meeting that the statue will be placed outside the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. The sculpture will be on display May 22 until September 2020.

The 31-foot-tall bronze sculpture titled “Return Visit” depicts Lincoln standing with a man who is holding the Gettysburg Address.

The sculpture will be replaced at the Peoria Riverfront Museum by a sculpture entitled “God Bless America,” depicting Grant Wood’s iconic painting of an Iowa farmer holding a pitchfork and standing next to his daughter.

Peoria Riverfront Museum

The Lincoln sculpture will be de-installed between 9 and 11 a.m. May 21. An installation celebration for “God Bless America” will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the site of the sculpture pad where the giant Lincoln now stands.

Both sculptures were created by Seward Johnson, whose work also includes a sculpture of Marilyn Monroe.