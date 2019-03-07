Active Shooter Situation Reported In Rockford

(AP) – Authorities say an officer has been shot at a hotel in Rockford, IL.

The U.S. Marshals Service says the shooting occurred Thursday morning at a hotel. Spokeswoman Belkis Cantor Sandoval says the officer was on-duty and working with a regional task force when the shooting occurred.

She didn’t immediately have details but said more information was forthcoming.

Local media is reporting that Rockford police are responding to an active shooter at a hotel.

News partner 25 reports that Rockford Police say the suspect is 45-year-old Floyd E. Brown. Police believe he used a rifle and is still armed and at large. Police say Brown is a Springfield, Ill., resident but has been staying at that hotel.