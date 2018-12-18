Actress/Director Penny Marshall has died at age 75.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 14: Actress Penny Marshall attends the 10th Annual TV Land Awards at the Lexington Avenue Armory on April 14, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Earlier today, “Laverne & Shirley” star Penny Marshall died comfortably in her home in the Hollywood Hills at age 75 from diabetes complications.

Marshall is best known for playing feisty Laverne, from the 70’s hit TV comedy “Laverne and Shirley”. She also went on to direct some box office blockbusters including “Big” starring Tom Hanks and “A League of their Own” again with Hanks, Geena Davis, and Madonna!

“Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall,” the Marshall family said in a statement.

Marshall was one of Hollywood’s top-grossing female directors.