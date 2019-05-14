Ahhh, Life’s Little Pleasures Are the Best. Enjoy them!

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are talking about some of those great “little pleasures” of life, and how we should all learn to enjoy them. What things are on YOUR “little pleasures” list? Here’s ours:

1. Being able to just hang out on the couch and watch TV.

2. A home-cooked meal.

3. Shopping for yourself.

4. Reading a book.

5. Indulging in dessert.

6. Date nights.

7. Going to happy hour with your friends.

8. A leisurely walk.

9. Fresh sheets on your bed.

10. Getting a massage.

A few more are ordering delivery, the smell of fresh laundry, watching sports, and taking a day off of work to do nothing.

