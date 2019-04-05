Airport Road Project Starts Monday In Peoria

(From 25 News)–If you’ve flown out of the Peoria International Airport in the last few years, you probably know it’s a bumpy drive over Dirksen Parkway on your way in. Lucky, that will change soon.

Starting Monday, April 8th, the Peoria County Highway Department will restructure the roadway into five lanes with new pavement. New construction will also include new curbs, street lights and even a 10-foot wide multi-use path.

Airport Director Gene Olson says this new road is an important first impression for the area.

“You’re in a literal speed bump every few yards, and it gives a bad impression of the community. So when this project gets finished it’s going to kind of remove that negative,” said Olson.

Olson recommends people plan for delays in their commute to the airport. He says only one lane of traffic will be opening for most of the construction process.

According to a news release from Peoria County, the project is required to be complete by early December.