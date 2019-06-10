Align Peoria Distributes Book Boxes

It’s another effort to avoid the “Summer Slide.”

Align Peoria has partnered with the Regional Office of Education for Peoria County to distribute book boxes throughout the area.

1470 & 100.3 WMBD/Ed Hammond

“We want to encourage our families to read 20 minutes a day and we’re going to put these boxes in locations where families need some time together,” said Regional Superintendent for Peoria County Beth Crider.

“These book boxes will be in places like laundromats, car dealerships, restaurants,” Crider said. “So when you’re waiting with your young child you can read books together and leave them in the book bin for the next family.”

There will also be posters at each location to indicate where the book boxes can be found.

“The ‘Summer Slide’ is real,” Crider said. “Kids can lose academic gains of two to three months over the summer if their brains aren’t engaged and doing healthy activities.”

The goal of the effort is to make books accessible to any child in any part of Peoria and to encourage reading no matter the setting.