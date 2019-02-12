Ameren Activates Emergency Operations Centers

With icy conditions and high winds in parts of Illinois, Ameren has activated its Emergency Operations Centers (EOC) in Galesburg, LaSalle, and Peoria.

Ice has already accumulated on trees and power lines, combined with dropping temperatures and high wind gusts can result in damages to electric infrastructure and power outages.

Additional electric crews and vegetation personnel have also been sent out to those regions, along with portable storm trailers and extra materials.

The EOC will be staffed around the clock to coordinate restoration services, communications, and logistical support.

If you lose power, report the outage to Ameren Illinois at 800-755-5000.