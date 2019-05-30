Ameren Illinois Two Week Challenge To Help Dream Center

With Dream Center Peoria’s plan to expand their homeless shelter, Ameren Illinois has stepped up to help with fundraising.

Ameren has started a Two-Week Challenge. Every donation from May 30 to June 12, will be matched up to $35,000 by Ameren.

“In the last two months, we have seen either pledged or come in, $900,000,” said Dream Center’s Andy King.

Tucker Kennedy with Ameren Illinois said, when they heard the average age for a homeless guest at the Dream Center was 9-years-old, they wanted to step in.

“This is the time for Ameren Illinois to really jump in and step up,” Kennedy said. “We’re encouraging our corporate partners to do the same”.

To finish renovations at the Dream Center, $1.7 million needs to be raised. Phase one, which includes expanding the bed count, requires $1 million. While phase two requires $700,000 to renovate racquetball courts into a commercial and teaching kitchen with space for food storage.

“Our core values at the Dream Center are dignity, compassion, and purpose,” King said. “And dignity, when we were talking to our staff, they felt this was a big issue for the fourth floor”.

The goal is to expand the shelter onto the fourth floor of the facility.

King said they hope to have the renovations done by Dec. 1.

“Because as we all know, Illinois winters are brutal. And our numbers go drastically up during those months,” King said.

The shelter was created to house 30 to 50 people a night, currently the Dream Center shelter sees 80 to 90 people a night.