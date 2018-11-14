America’s most and least trustworthy news anchors, Best and worst times to buy a Christmas tree, and PBR might go extinct!

Here are today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:
- A new poll has found the most trustworthy news anchor is Lester Holt from NBC. Anderson Cooper is second. Joe Scarborough from MSNBC got the least votes for trustworthiness, but Sean Hannity from Fox had the most people actually say he was un-trustworthy.
- According to new study, the best times to buy a Christmas tree are Christmas Eve and the week before Christmas. The worst times are Cyber Monday and Black Friday, when is which trees are the most expensive.
- Attention hipsters–Pabst Blue Ribbon may go extinct in the next few years. Pabst has a deal with MillerCoors to brew and ship PBR. But MillerCoors is trying to triple their price for a renewal of the current deal, which expires in 2020. So, Pabst is suing them, and, if they lose, they’ll probably have to go out of business, since no other brewer has enough capacity to keep making and shipping the iconic brew.