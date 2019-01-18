An Early Morning Fire Claims A Life

An early morning fire in the 200 block of Old Germantown Road claims one life.

Germantown Hills Fire Protections District Assistant Chief Ed Madden told the Journal Star that blaze marks the first fire fatality in the 56-year history of the Germantown Hills Fire Protection District.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 200 block of Old Germantown Road around 3:00 Friday morning. Upon arrival, firefighters found the house fully engulfed in flames.

Madden said one occupant of the home died in the fire. Their name has not yet been released. No one else was believed to be in the house.

“The flames were shooting up 30 feet,” Madden said. “That’s indicative of the fire burning for a long time.”

It took about 45 firefighters a half-hour to extinguish the fire. The structure smoldered for hours.

Cause of the fire remains under investigation.