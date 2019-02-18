An Inmate Saved a Baby

A couple locked their keys in their SUV outside a courthouse in New Port Richey, Florida last Thursday, and their one year old daughter was inside! Some cops were around and none of them had a slim jim to get the doors open. Luckily, there were five prison inmates on work release nearby. One of them happened to have experience breaking into cars…ahem…Another person in the parking lot had a coat hanger in their car. The inmate was able to use it to get the doors open while the cops supervised. The little girl ended up only being in the car for about 5 minutes, thanks to the inmate. A link to the entire story is HERE