And Now–A Fried Chicken-Scented Fireplace Log!

Today’s Morning Mix Breakfast Trend: There are so many great smells associated with Christmas. Pine trees, gingerbread, snow, cinnamon, those Yankee Candles that everyone’s mom has. And here’s the latest one: FRIED CHICKEN!

Just in time for Christmas, KFC has started selling a FIRE LOG that smells like their fried chicken. Unfortunately, KFC says they’re 100% sold out of them . They were $19, and you can still see what they look like at KFC.com The company says you can “create a delightful, hearth-warming and hunger-inducing-inducing experience.” They go on warn you that “the smell could attract bears and hungry neighbors, and you shouldn’t try to actually taste the log when it’s not burning.”

A Finger Lickin’ Good Fire!