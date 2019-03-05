Apparent Stabbing Victim Found In Burning Apartment

One man is taken to a local hospital during an apartment building fire.

Firefighters responded to an apartment house at 1606 N. Peoria Avenue around 5:24 p.m. Monday.

Battalion Chief Clint Kuhlman said an unconscious man, suffering from stab wounds, was found in the living area of one apartment. Firefighters/paramedics provided advanced life support to the victim until an ambulance arrived after rescuing the man from the smoky environment. The victim’s condition was not available.

Firefighters contained the fire to the kitchen and living area and prevented the blaze from spreading to the other five apartments in the building.

Peoria police are investigating the apparent crime scene while the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Peoria Fire Department.