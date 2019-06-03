Apple Isn’t COMPLETELY Killing iTunes

iTunes has been around for 18 years now. Today, Apple is planning on making an announcement stating iTunes is going to be completely different now. Their plan is to separate it into different apps for music, podcasts, TV, movies, books, and so on. There’s nothing official on it just yet. It sounds like it’s just going to be more organized. Apple Music was released a few years ago, and the new TV app is out already…so it seems they started this a long time ago. Now, Apple is just getting rid of the iTunes body.

 

For more info, click HERE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Are These 10 People Really “Romantically Off Limits” to YOU? The Type of Wine You Like Says a Lot About You. Teacher and Guidance Counselor Married in the Gym on the Last Day of School There’s Good Reason to Play Nice When You’re in a Relationship Argument Apparently, Everyone Has a Freckle on Their Wrist What Are the Top Things That Make You Check Your Phone Too Many Times a Day?
Comments