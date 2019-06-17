Applications Accepted To Fill Peoria County Vacancies

Peoria County is beginning the process to appoint individuals to fill three vacancies. The vacancies were created by the recent deaths of District 11 County Board member Greg Adamson, State’s Attorney Jerry Brady and Clerk Steve Sonnemaker.

Peoria County Board Chairman Andrew Rand is accepting applications from individuals applying for the positions of District 11 Peoria County Board member, State’s Attorney and Clerk.

The Peoria County Board has 60 days to approve replacements to the positions on Rand’s recommendation.

Adamson’s District 11 board seat must be replaced by a resident of Peoria County District 11 and must also be a Republican, since Adamson was a Republican.

Brady’s and Sonnemaker’s replacements must be residents of Peoria County and both must be a Democrat, since Brady and Sonnemaker were each Democrat.

All replacements will serve until the November 2020 general election.

Interested parties should submit a resume, references and a Peoria County Appointment Application found HERE to the attention of Chairman Andrew Rand, Peoria County Courthouse, 324 Main Street, Room 502, Peoria, IL 61602.