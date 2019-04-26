April Is Child Abuse And Neglect Awareness Month

A sea of blue pinwheels at the Peoria County Courthouse showed how many children in the county are waiting for placement because of abuse and neglect, and the number is over 1,000.

Lauren Auer, Clinical Director of the Center for Prevention of Abuse said it is happening in the community.

“It is hard to think about and to hear about,” Auer said. “It is a really hard thing to face, but it is happening”.

Auer said not everyone realizes the scope of the problem.

“If everyone looks the other way, and if everyone changes the channel when something comes on about it, nothing is going to happen,” Auer said.

Auer said if someone suspects that a child is being abused or neglected it’s important to get on their level.

“Ask them direct questions if you have concerns and treat them as equals,” Auer said. “Look them in the eye, call them by name, and make them feel important”.

Auer says there are many ways for people to get involved. Whether it is attending events to spread awareness, volunteering, and donating to services that help with child abuse.

“I think it’s just important for people to do their research. There are so many services where ever you are that help with these sorts of issues,” Auer said.

The Center for Prevention of Abuse offers free and confidential therapy services for anybody, regardless of age.

“Just figuring out if there’s a way you can become involved yourself I think is really important and just being aware of the services, because even if it is something that doesn’t impact your life directly, chances are you know somebody or are going to know somebody at some point in your life that is impacted by it unfortunately,” Auer said.

For more information from the Center For Prevention of Abuse, click HERE.