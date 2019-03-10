Arch Madness! It’s One More Game For The Braves

The Bradley Braves Men’s Basketball team is heading to the championship game in the Missouri Valley Tournament in St. Louis.

The Braves 53-51 victory in the semi-final game over Loyola, gives Bradley Coach Brian Wardle and the Braves, a chance for the champion title.

The last time the Braves were in tile game in the tournament, was in 2006; the season the Braves made it to the sweet 16.

The Braves will play either Drake or Northern Iowa.

The final will be posted later Saturday evening.

The tip-off is set for 1:08 p.m. Sunday.

Braves Plus will start at 12:06 on 1470 & 100.3 WMBD.