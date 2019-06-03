Are These 10 People Really “Romantically Off Limits” to YOU?

Randy & Steph are talking about a new survey that asked people who in their life is “romantically off limits” . . . either to date, or possibly just get-it-on with. So, how many of these people have you tried to get romantic with?

1. A friend’s partner. 50% of people say they’re off limits. (So only half of people?!)

2. Someone in a relationship, 46%.

3. A friend’s ex, 40%.

4. One of your parents’ friends, 40%.

5. Your boss, 40%.

6. Your ex’s sibling, 38%.

7. Someone who was your teacher, 38%.

8. One of your ex’s friends, 34%.

9. Someone 20 years older or younger than you, 32%.

10. A coworker, 28%.

But . . . just because someone is “off limits” to you, that clearly doesn’t mean EVERYONE thinks of them that way. Here are the 10 “off limits” people who a good number of people hook up with . . .

1. Someone in a relationship, 41%.

2. A coworker, 33%.

3. A neighbor, 29%.

4. Someone you only know from the Internet, 26%.

5. Someone 20 years older or younger, 22%.

6. Someone long distance, 22%.

7. Your friend’s partner, 22%.

8. One of your ex’s friends, 21%.

9. Your friend’s ex, 20%.

10. A roommate, 20%.

