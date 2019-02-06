Are You Always Late? Here Are Some Ways To Get Yourself On Time

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are talking about five strategies that can make it easier for you to stop running late all the time.

1. When you estimate how long it’ll take to get somewhere, always round up to the nearest 10. Like instead of saying, “It’ll take 14 minutes to get there,” assume 20 minutes. Then you have a little wiggle room.

2. Learn to be okay with waiting. People who are never late to stuff tend to spend a lot of time waiting in their car. Once you’re parked, you can read, listen to the radio, or waste time on your phone. And you’ve got nothing else to do, so it’s guilt-free.

3. Buy a wall clock. And put it somewhere you can see it while you’re getting ready. Or start wearing a watch. The point is it’s too easy to lose track of time if your only clock is the one on your phone.

4. Time yourself. Like if you’re always late for work, maybe you’re just not giving yourself enough time in the morning. Try using the stopwatch on your phone tomorrow to see how long it really takes to get ready. Then adjust your routine if you need to.

5. Stop making excuses, like you’re just “really busy.” If you’re ALWAYS late, it’s not because you’re too busy. It’s because being on time isn’t truly a priority for you. And once you make it a priority, you’ll be on time more often than not.

Have you found any other things that help keep you on time?