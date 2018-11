With Halloween over, we’re talking Thanksgiving on today’s Morning Mix. A new survey 6 out of 10 people under 35 say they’re going to more than one Thanksgiving get together. For people over 35, it’s 38%. And, the top 5 foods we’re looking forward to are mashed potatoes, pie, bread/rolls, gravy, and green bean casserole. (What–no turkey?)

Do YOU have more than one turkey day dinner to attend? And, what’s YOUR top 5 list of foods you’re looking forward to the most?