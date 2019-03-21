Are You Planning on Spending a Whole Day Doing Spring Cleaning?

Today is the first full day of spring. So a new study looked at America’s spring-cleaning habits. And 37% of us plan to spend an entire DAY or more de-cluttering our home this spring. Randy & Steph want to know—Do you spend a ton of time doing Spring cleaning? Do you do it at all?

Here are six more cleaning/decluttering stats . . .

1. The most common place to start your spring cleaning is in the bedroom. 48% of people in the survey said that’s where they’ll start.

2. 62% said they have at least one closet filled with stuff they’re not using. And 41% said they have stuff taking up space in their garage.

3. 34% said living with someone who’s tidy is very important to them. And 32% would rather wait in line at the DMV than get into an argument about cleaning.

4. One of the top things we’d like to accomplish is turning a room into a home office. 29% said it’s a goal, while 26% want to turn a cluttered space into a nice guest room.

5. The top things we think we can SELL when we spring clean are old electronics and clothes or shoes.

6. 70% of us feel a sense of accomplishment after we clean . . . 61% said they feel “de-stressed” . . . and 54% feel more relaxed in a clean space.

Happy cleaning!