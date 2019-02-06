Area U.S. Reps React To State Of The Union Speech

The Peoria area’s U.S. Representative were quick to release their prepared statements in reaction to President Donald Trump’s second State of the Union address to Congress.

Republican U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (18-Dunlap) released this response:

“President Trump laid out a bold, unifying message tonight focused on advancing priorities that constituents of the 18th District care deeply about. Whether it’s promoting a pro-growth agenda that has spurred record economic growth, repairing our nation’s infrastructure system, passing the USMCA through Congress, protecting the lives of the unborn, or rebuilding our military, I applaud the President for putting forth a message of a stronger America.

“However, as we have seen the effect a trade war has had on farmers and manufacturers throughout central and west-central Illinois, I would encourage the President to place more emphasis on a speedy solution to the negotiations with China, rather than legislation encouraging additional tariffs.

“Furthermore, he made it clear, we must secure our border. Border security is critical to the well-being of our nation and has been widely supported by both parties but has become highly politicized of late. As the President highlighted in his address, there are plenty of areas where Congress can work across the aisle to provide for a more prosperous union. Now more than ever, I hope my colleagues on both sides heed this call to action, so we can continue to forge ahead towards a better America today and for future generations.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (17-Rock Island) issued this response:

“I was pleased that tonight’s address included a much-needed commitment to invest in our infrastructure. For years, I’ve worked to bring both parties together on this issue – and House Democrats are ready to work with the president on a trillion-dollar plan to create good-paying jobs and rebuild our crumbling roads, bridges, hospitals, and locks and dams. I’m also hopeful we can work together to bring down the cost of prescription drugs for seniors and families and, as the president proposed, make meaningful investments to fight conditions such as childhood cancer.

“However, the families we serve deserve real solutions – not just soundbites. Farmers cannot ‘choose greatness’ when the president’s trade war is eliminating the very markets where they need to sell their goods. And people with pre-existing conditions cannot ‘choose greatness’ when Washington Republicans continue working to rip away their critical patient protections.

“The president spoke at length about bridging divides and healing wounds. I hope these weren’t just lines in a speech – but that he will stick to his word to find common ground and avoid another government shutdown in the coming weeks.

“The American people sent us here to govern with a purpose – not to bicker, but to find solutions and to solve problems. That’s what I’ve always aimed to do during my tenure in Congress. I’ll continue working with anyone willing on either side of the aisle to bring down the cost of health care, to invest in our infrastructure and to clean up the rampant corruption in Washington.”