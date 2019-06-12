Arrest Made In 2010 Homicide

Peoria police have made an arrest in connection with a nearly nine-year-old murder case.

Breon Augusta, 31, turned himself in at the Peoria Police Department Tuesday morning. Augusta was arrested on a murder warrant and transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Augusta was wanted for the fatal shooting of Michael Malone, 20, Dec. 26, 2010 in an alley in the 1800 block of West Howett.

Officers had responded to the scene on reports that a man had been shot.

Malone was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police say they gathered information during their investigation that led to the identity of Augusta as the suspect.