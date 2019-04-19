Arrest Made In Pekin Stabbing

Pekin Police say Ryne Schroeder, 26, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon for a stabbing that occurred at a home in the 300 block of South Street.

At approximately 2:36 p.m. Thursday, Pekin Police responded to UnityPoint Pekin Hospital on reports of a stabbing.

Pekin Public Information Officer Billie Jo Ingles says the incident arose from an argument involving Schroeder and his step-brother. The 27-year-old victim was treated at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Schroeder was arrested shortly after the incident at a residence in the 400 block of Koch Street.

Schroeder was charged with aggravated domestic battery, and is being held at the Tazewell County Justice Center.