Peoria Police confirm that two suspects were taken into custody Wednesday night, and their guns were confiscated after a call to police sent officers to the 2600 block of N. Lavalle Court, on reports of a home invasion at the Aspen Bluff Apartments.

No further information was released by police.

This story will be updated.

