Arrests Made In Connection to Peoria Vehicle Burglaries

Five individuals are arrested in connection to numerous reports of stolen vehicles, burglaries from vehicles, theft from vehicles, and credit card fraud. Police made a traffic stop around 3:45 A.M. Wednesday in the area of Allen Road & Hickory Grove.

The suspect vehicle drove off from police, after a report that it was stolen.

A few hours later, officers located the vehicle at Sheridan & Crestwood.

After canvassing the area, police took five individuals into custody.

Police say, all individuals were transported to the Peoria Police Department for interview purposes.

These individuals are believed to be responsible for a large portion of the recently reported vehicle burglaries.

Police say, the adult male was released upon being interviewed.

The juveniles were arrested for the following:

• Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle

• Fleeing and Eluding

• Possession of Stolen Property

(Property taken during vehicle burglaries)

• Credit Card Fraud

• Obstructing Justice

• Possession of a Controlled Substance

• Curfew Violation

• Criminal Trespass to a Motor Vehicle

• Aggravated Battery

• Mob Action

• Robbery

A police report says, offenses of Aggravated Battery, Mob Action, and Robbery are pursuant to an incident in the 1400 block of South Stanley on April 25, 2019 where a juvenile victim was beat and robbed of his shoes.

If you have further information regarding these incidents or others, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.