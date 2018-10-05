Arrests Made In Creve Coeur Car Burglaries

(From 25 News)–Two men were arrested Wednesday night for a string of suspected vehicle burglaries in Creve Coeur.

Creve Coeur Police arrested Richard Crique Jr., 19, of East Peoria and Terelle Gilbert, 22, of Creve Coeur after the pair were seen going through cars on the 100 block of Gottleib Court.

Concerned residents called police about two men wearing hoodies. By the time police arrived, the pair were being held by neighbors.

The pair were found in possession of a large amount of change, a vape e-smoker, and prescription pills.

Both Crique, Jr. and Gilbert are charged with Criminal Trespass to Motor Vehicle and Burglary to Motor Vehicle. Crique, Jr. is also charged with a probation violation.

