An apartment fire in Peoria is being investigated as arson.

Peoria Fire and Rescue was called to 728 W. Pine Hill Monday night for a report of a possible fire.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from the third floor, and then fire in a vacant apartment.

The blaze was under control within 10 minutes. One person was treated for smoke inhalation, then released.

Several third floor apartments sustained smoke damage.

One firefighter suffered an ankle injury at the scene, and was taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center for treatment.

The post Arson Suspected In Apartment Fire appeared first on 1470 WMBD.