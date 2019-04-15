Arts In Education Performances Return Downtown

An annual celebration of the arts gets underway downtown Peoria Monday.

The Gerald Brookhart Arts in Education Spring Celebration is in its 34th year.

Organizer Mindy Watkins tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan 10,000 students will be share their talents this year.

“We have about 100 schools coming in from seven counties in the Central Illinois area. And, they come down for about 5 weeks,” Watkins said.

Watkins says, it’s not just about music.

“We’ve got all of the visual arts. Sculpture, all of the arts…photography, paintings. And, then we get some speech teams down there. Choirs, bands, orchestras, musical theater and dance,” Watkins said.

The Arts in Education Spring Celebration’s first event of the season Monday features two junior high jazz bands performing at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

Performances at the Peoria County Courthouse Plaza will begin Wednesday.

For a list of schools and performance schedules, click HERE.