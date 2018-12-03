Assessing The Damage From Saturday’s Tornadoes

(AP) – Residents in central Illinois on Sunday assessed the damage after rare December tornadoes, including one the day before that was a half-mile-wide, ripped roofs off homes in Taylorville, downed power lines and injured at least 20 people.

Tornadoes also caused damage was in Fulton, Mason, Tazewell and Schuyler Counties.

The severe weather in Illinois was part of a line of thunderstorms that raked areas of the central U.S. late Friday and into Saturday, killing one person in Missouri. The National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes in Illinois, Missouri and Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service says at least three tornadoes were confirmed in northwest and southwest Arkansas, which largely caused property and structural damage. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Peak months for tornadoes in much of the Midwest are April and June, according to the weather service.