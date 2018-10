(From 25 News) – ATM fraud was identified on a “very small number” of CEFCU debit cards over the weekend.

CEFCU Chief Technology Officer Tim Dunton said the fraud was detected early and there is no sign any CEFCU systems were breached.

Members affected were contacted, and any funds lost will be returned to members.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity on their CEFCU account should call 1-800-633-7077.

